Marc Miller passed after an extended illness last Wednesday at the age of 73. He left his wife Debbie in his passing. Marc was the son of George and Renee Miller of Fair Oaks and the brother of Mike Miller. He was the Uncle of Matthew Miller of Chico and Graig Miller of Rancho Murieta. Marc grew up in Fair Oaks and attended San Juan High School where he was an accomplished tennis player. He later was a member of league championship tennis teams at American River College in 1966 and 1967. He is fondly remembered as the tennis instructor and junior tennis coordinator at Glen Oaks Tennis Club. Marc, who had a number of occupations over the years, is remembered for his work ethic and friendly nature. He will be missed by all who knew him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store