Marc Pompa
Marc Pompa passed away in April 2020. Marc loved to play sports growing up and even later in life. Marc was an amazing softball player and bowler, everybody wanted him on their team. He was one of the best around. Even though we drifted apart in the last few years, I will always remember the fond memories I had growing up together, as he was my cousin (more like a brother), serving in the Navy with him in Alameda, playing baseball, golfing and bowling. On July 22nd, he would have been 71. I will think of Marc everyday. - Michael

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 22, 2020.
