Marceline (Marcie) Mangini
1929 - 2020
Marceline (Marcie) Mangini
March 13, 1929 - November 13, 2020
Roseville, California - My mom Marcie, is now resting comfortably in the hands of the Lord. Born in Watsonville CA, to George and Verda Day. At the age of 17 met my dad, Roy Mangini, and they were married June 22, 1947. As her youngest daughter, (Jill) I had the privilege and honor to provide the care these last four years that my Mother has battled Vascular Dementia. Marcie's oldest Grand- daughter Malia, who she was very proud of, was by her grandmas side through her entire life, especially these last four very difficult years. Marcie had such a zest for life, conversation and coffee. Everyone that new her loved her. Her stories were hilarious. We will love you forever, and miss you like crazy, a piece of us will always be missing.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 22, 2020.
