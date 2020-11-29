Marceline Mangini

March 13, 1929 - November 13, 2020

Roseville, California - Marceline "Marce" Mangini

Marceline was a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was part of a large, loving extended family. She was pre-deceased by her husband Roy, parents George and Verda Day, brother George and sister -in-law Dorothy, brother Leo (Jim) and sister-in-law Thelma and sister-in-law Trula. She is survived by her four children Jan Lambert (Bill), Kim Pella (Marc), Todd (Mariano Curat), and Jill. She also leaves four grandchildren, Andrea and Marc, Malia and Stacey and one great grand daughter, Olivia. She is survived by two brothers, Robert and Jeff and her sister Judi. She has cousins, nieces and nephews who will miss her terribly. Marcie was always a working mother and ended an impressive career as an executive secretary for two different CEOs in the nascent Hi-Tech sector. She was also a faithful member of Divine Savior Catholic Church. She was a bridge player extraordinaire and in later years played a lot of poker, making many friends who loved spending time with her. She was a great story teller and loved to laugh and always had the people around her laughing. All of us who knew and loved Marce, in her sassy glory, were better for it.





