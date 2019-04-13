Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcella M. French. View Sign

Marcella French (Marcella Mary Schaefer) was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 15, 1933 and entered heaven on March 25, 2019. After meeting and marrying her husband Dan, they moved to Sacramento in 1957 with two of their children, Lorraine and Dan Jr. Not long after came Tom, Bill and Mike. Marcy, as everyone knew her, fiercely loved her family, friends, God and her faith in prayer. She was a devoted parishioner. She and her husband Dan were active in their church, Mr. & Mrs. Club, enjoyed traveling, church activities, happy hours with friends and spending time with their family. Marcy was an avid reader, loved old movies, westerns and music. She volunteered at church and at St. Vincent DePaul. Marcy was also the neighborhood Avon lady for many years. Marcy proudly raised five professional children and was a dear friend to so many. She will be sorely missed by all. Marcy is predeceased by her parents, brother, husband Dan, daughter Lorrie, son Bill and is survived by sons Dan, Tom, Mike, 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held at Presentation Church, 4123 Robertson Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95821 on April 16, 2019 at 11:00 am. Marcy will be laid to rest next to her husband Dan at the Sacramento Valley VA National Cemetery in Dixon, CA.

Marcella French (Marcella Mary Schaefer) was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 15, 1933 and entered heaven on March 25, 2019. After meeting and marrying her husband Dan, they moved to Sacramento in 1957 with two of their children, Lorraine and Dan Jr. Not long after came Tom, Bill and Mike. Marcy, as everyone knew her, fiercely loved her family, friends, God and her faith in prayer. She was a devoted parishioner. She and her husband Dan were active in their church, Mr. & Mrs. Club, enjoyed traveling, church activities, happy hours with friends and spending time with their family. Marcy was an avid reader, loved old movies, westerns and music. She volunteered at church and at St. Vincent DePaul. Marcy was also the neighborhood Avon lady for many years. Marcy proudly raised five professional children and was a dear friend to so many. She will be sorely missed by all. Marcy is predeceased by her parents, brother, husband Dan, daughter Lorrie, son Bill and is survived by sons Dan, Tom, Mike, 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held at Presentation Church, 4123 Robertson Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95821 on April 16, 2019 at 11:00 am. Marcy will be laid to rest next to her husband Dan at the Sacramento Valley VA National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 13, 2019

