Marcia Ann Fuchs passed naturally from this world on Tuesday, Oct 8th surrounded by her children and love. Marcia was born November 9th, 1935 in Delmont, South Dakota to Arnold and Francis Wenzel. Proceeded in death by her husband of 54 years James Albert Fuchs, her two sons Terry, Randy and daughter Patrice. Marcia is survived by her remaining children, Jimmy, Mark, Tim, Teresa, Scott, Chris, Joe, Mary, Marcia, Anna, Alison & Bonnie. Along with her 31 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Marcia met Jim in their late teens and they embarked on a life long journey that included having 15 children that they loved and cherished deeply. Additionally, they had their own business in the late 60's, Greenback Market, where the older children were part of the operation. After raising most of the children, Marcia got back into the workforce with Albertson's grocery chain for 18+ years. Marcia enjoyed working there and met so many wonderful people. After Marcia hung up her Albertson's apron, Marcia put on another apron. Making jam for family and friends, or baking hundreds of annual Christmas cookies and holiday meals for our family. Marcia was the "Life" of every gathering, which included our annual pickle packing party, the annual Easter egg hunt, the great pumpkin roll or the card game- thirty-one. Marcia always had love in her heart and a warm smile on her face and was one of the best "hug givers". Her sense of humor was always part of her conversation and her laughter was contagious. Marcia lived everyday of her life and will be deeply missed by all that knew her. May you rest in peace Mother until we are all united again in God's Heavenly Kingdom. We love you! All that knew Marcia are welcome to join in with celebrating her life on Oct 20th (12pm-4pm) @ 2330 Glendale Ln, Sacramento 95825

