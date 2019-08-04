Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Lee (Cate) Solberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born June 2, 1951, in Fullerton, California, to Lewis and Vivian Forster Cate, Marcia was a fifth generation Californian descended from John Forster. She passed away on July 9, 2019, in Riverside, California, after a bravely fought battle with cancer. She is survived by her beloved companion Albert Hernandez, brother George Cate and sister Janice (Eric) French, nephews Nathan French and Adam (Marilee) Cate, nieces Erin (Bryan) Caton and Darcy French, grand nieces and nephews: Elliott, Landon, Annie, and Kaylee. Marcia (Marcie, Marce, Marnyr, Tia Marcia) spent most of her young life in Sacramento where she made lifelong friends in Arden Park and at Rio Americano High School. She spent her early adult years in southern California, graduating from Glendale High, earning her AA degree, and continuing her education at Cal State Northridge. Eventually, she settled back in Sacramento and had a long career in Human Resources at Pacific Seafood, where she made some of her closest friends. During retirement, Marcia and Albert moved to Riverside. She enjoyed trips to the Palm Springs area, where she took time to care for her aunt, Melitas Forster. Tia Marcia rarely missed a family celebration, and she never passed up a chance to dog sit. She had an incredible memory for every detail about every event in her life and our lives as well. She also possessed a gift for getting us to laugh at ourselves and not take ourselves too seriously. In the end, Marcia never complained and thought only of others, as she had done her whole life. Such a sister, aunt, and friend is hard to come by. We were all blessed to know her and are feeling a great loss. A gathering in her honor is planned for August 18th in Fair Oaks. Please call family or her close friends for details.

