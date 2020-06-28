Marcia Levy Rosenstein
Marcia Levy Rosenstein passed away peacefully at home on June 21, 2020. The daughter of the late Selma and Charles Levy, Marcia was born in Los Angeles on April 3, 1946 and grew up in Los Angeles and Saratoga. Marcia was a resident of Sacramento and then Davis for the last 40 years. Marcia loved education, graduating from UCLA and obtaining Masters Degrees in both Public Health and Public Administration. Marcia devoted her life to improving people's health and lives. She served in the Peace Corps in Malaysia and had a long career in public health. She worked for decades for the California Department of Public Health. She was always there to do what was needed including volunteering at the emergency center during fires, floods, and other natural disasters. Marcia loved dance, starting as a little girl, and danced ballet for over 40 years. She was dedicated to social justice, volunteering her time and money supporting several organizations that contributed to people's well being and providing food to those in need. Marcia also loved to travel with her travels taking her to all seven continents. Marcia is survived by her husband Stan, stepsons Joshua (Cynthia) and Benjamin (Carrie), four grandchildren, sister Marleen McDaniel, nephews Jordan and Dana, and many other family members. Nothing made Marcia happier than playing with her grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 and following public health guidance, there will be no celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to your local food bank.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 28, 2020.
