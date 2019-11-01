Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Anne (Lewis) Simard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Simard, our loving and gracious mom passed on Friday, October 25th, 2019 at age of 97 into heaven's home and the waiting arms of Elwyn, her beloved husband of 65 years. Margaret Anne Lewis was born on May 5, 1922 in Dayton, Washington to the late John Mitchel Lewis and Adele Cadman Lewis. Margaret was married to the late Elwyn Lewis Simard on May 17th, 1941. Although her passion in life was making a beautiful home for her family including gourmet meals from scratch and setting a lovely table. It goes without saying, the English Toffee she made at Christmas was her Signature! In her spare time she volunteered as a "Pink Lady" with Sutter Hospital, was very involved with the annual Camellia Festival, playing golf, and traveling with her husband. Margaret is survived by her sons Cadman E. 'Tad' Simard (Pam), Stephen L. Simard, daughter Karen L. Richardson, 5 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Aegis of Carmichael for their tender loving care during the last few months of her life. Per her request there will be no services. The family asks remembrances be made to the Northern California, 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817 or .

Margaret Simard, our loving and gracious mom passed on Friday, October 25th, 2019 at age of 97 into heaven's home and the waiting arms of Elwyn, her beloved husband of 65 years. Margaret Anne Lewis was born on May 5, 1922 in Dayton, Washington to the late John Mitchel Lewis and Adele Cadman Lewis. Margaret was married to the late Elwyn Lewis Simard on May 17th, 1941. Although her passion in life was making a beautiful home for her family including gourmet meals from scratch and setting a lovely table. It goes without saying, the English Toffee she made at Christmas was her Signature! In her spare time she volunteered as a "Pink Lady" with Sutter Hospital, was very involved with the annual Camellia Festival, playing golf, and traveling with her husband. Margaret is survived by her sons Cadman E. 'Tad' Simard (Pam), Stephen L. Simard, daughter Karen L. Richardson, 5 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Aegis of Carmichael for their tender loving care during the last few months of her life. Per her request there will be no services. The family asks remembrances be made to the Northern California, 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817 or . Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 1, 2019

