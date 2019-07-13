Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Beth Eigenheer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beth Eigenheer passed away at home on June 18, 2019 with her loved ones by her side. She was 81. Beth was born in Huntington, West Virginia on December 23, 1937 to Leland and Ruth Diehl Wooton. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Orem, Utah in 1955. Beth attended UC Berkeley and graduated with a major in music in 1962. Beth met the love of her life, Dick Eigenheer, at a Sigma Kappa event. They married in l961. Beth and Dick resided in Sacramento and raised their three children. Beth was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Beth had a brilliant career as a violinist and taught the Suzuki violin method to many children over 40 years. Beth had the opportunity to study with Shinichi Suzuki, the founder of the Suzuki Method, while living in Japan for a month. Beth also had the opportunity to play in the Sacramento and Stockton symphonies. She played in the Nottingham Symphonetta while living in England for a year. Beth received her MA in Culture and Spirituality from Holy Names University in 2010. Beth is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Dick Eigenheer. She is also survived by her children Richard Eigenheer, Jr., Anne Mauch (Jay), and Peter Eigenheer. She leaves behind 5 grandchildren: Emily Eigenheer, Allen Eigenheer, Chris Mauch, Whitney Mauch, and Nolan Eigenheer. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leland Wooton and Ruth Wooton Owen, her brother Leland Michael Wooton, and her cousin Nancy Diehl. Beth also leaves behind the most dedicated caregivers: Lavill, Jake, Warren, and Jim. They extended Beth's life and provided comfort in her last years. A memorial service to celebrate Beth's life will be held at the Greenhaven Neighborhood Church (630 Ark Way, Sacramento, CA 95831) at 1:00 pm on July 20, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Snowline Hospice Services. The staff provided Beth excellent care and comfort in her final days.

