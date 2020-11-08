1/1
Margaret Byer
1941 - 2020
Margaret Byer
July 29, 1941 - October 30, 2020
Tigard, Oregon - Sacramento native Margaret (Maggie) Byer, died Oct 30, 2020 at her home in Tigard, Oregon.
Margaret was born at Mercy Hospital on July 29, 1941 to John and Molly Corcoran. She is survived by the families of her 3 daughters Erin Hiner, Anne Marquart and Beth Crabill. As well as her brothers Laurence and Thomas Corcoran, and sisters Nancy Coughlin and Kathryn Daum.
Margaret worked 20 plus years at AT&T, she enjoyed traveling, camping and spending time with family as well as being an active member at her local Catholic church.
She now rests in the arms of God and is reunited in heaven with her husband John Richard (Dick) Byer, her son Martin Byer, her step-son Rick Byer, her parents, her sister Patricia Faris and brother James Corcoran.
At this time no services are planned.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 8, 2020.
Autumn Funerals Cremation & Burial
12995 Sw Pacific Hwy
Tigard, OR 97223
(503) 443-4900
