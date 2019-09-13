Margaret Kearney Carson died peacefully with her family at her side on Aug 22, 2019. She was predeceased by parents Phillip Kearney and Eileen Ormsby and brother Steven. Margo is survived by her husband of 26 years Gary Carson MD, two beautiful children Ian and Katie, siblings Frank and Mary. Born Feb 8, 1958 in San Francisco, she graduated from CSUS with a degree in finance. In 1992, she and Gary married in Hawaii. Margo worked for FedEx for over 30 years. Devoted mother and loving wife, her kind heart will be missed. Services will be held at St. Mary Cemetery in Sacramento at 10am on Sat, Sept 14, with reception to follow.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 13, 2019