Margaret Clare McAlpine Estabrook passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020 in Sacramento. She was 79. Margie, a 3rd generation Sacramento native, was born on February 2, 1940, the second child of Dougal & Agnes McAlpine. She attended Sacred Heart School and was a member of the first graduating class of Bishop Armstrong. After high school, Margie eschewed higher education in favor of grand adventure. In 1963, she became a stewardess with United Airlines, much to her parents' dismay. After living the jet set life in New York City, she returned to Sac where she met Stanley Estabrook, a young attorney. They decided to marry, much to her parents' great joy. Margie and Stan celebrated 53 years of marriage in August. The ultimate mom and caregiver, Margie dedicated her time to her children (Paul & Karen), her husband (Stan) and their home in East Sacramento. In 1983, she returned to her education and received a degree in Accounting from CSUS. Most of her career was spent working in the executive offices of local entrepreneur, Paul Snider. Not one to slow down, Margie delayed retirement. At 77, she finally hung up her calculator. Margie enjoyed gardening, cooking, entertaining, travel and weekly trips with Stan to the farmer's market. She adored spending time with her grandchildren and cherished their yearly trips together to the "Lair-of-the-Bear" in Pinecrest. A lifelong animal lover, Margie doted on her "grand-dogs" and found great comfort in the therapy dogs that visited her in her final months. Margie is survived by her husband Stanley; son Paul (Terra) Estabrook; daughter Karen (Philip) Brace; grandchildren Cameron Brace, Ryan Brace, Isabelle Estabrook & Sophia Estabrook; and sister Marion Bennettas well as countless brother & sister in-laws, nephews, nieces, & cousins. Margie was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, Dougal (Duke) McAlpine. She will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Clunie Community Center in McKinley Park on Saturday, February 8th 2-5pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Friends of East Sacramento; Soil Born Farms; or Lend-a-Heart Animal-Assisted Therapy.

