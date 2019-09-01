Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Marge" Connor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Ann "Marge" Connor passed away peacefully on August 26, 2019 at age 87. She was born to Raymond and Alice Akey in Sterling, Illinois on June 7, 1932. She grew up with her sister Ruth in Rock Island and Blue Island, Illinois. She spent much of her childhood helping out on the family farm. She graduated from the University of Illinois (Urbana-Champaign), where she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi. While attending college, she was introduced to a handsome law student by her sister. Marge fell immediately in love with Edward J. Connor, Jr., and they were married in Charlottesville, Virginia soon after their graduation in 1954. She worked for the World Book Company and the Institute of Textile Technology while Ed served in the Army. Marge and Ed had their first son, Edward III (Eddie), while residing in Charlottesville. After moving to Sacramento in 1957, Marge and Ed had three more children: William (Bill), Catherine (Cathy), and Carol. She was a caring and protective mother. She enjoyed traveling around the country with her family in a big station wagon, and camping trips to Yosemite. She served as a volunteer to the and Junior League while raising her four children. Marge and Ed spent their retirement years making frequent trips to San Francisco, Hawaii, the East Coast, and England, and going to Sacramento Kings games. They remained inseparable until Ed's death in 2005 after 51 years of marriage. She was fondly called "Sunshine" by her thirteen grandchildren: Michael, Michelle, Jennifer, Stephanie, Meghan, Brynn, Kellan, Alyssa, Claire, Jack, Delaney, Madilyn, and Nicolas. She will be missed by her great-grandchildren: Jillian, Jacob, Tucker, Tate, Bennett, and Eddie. Marge made many close friends in the Sacramento area who she cherished. She enjoyed the simplest things the most: evening cocktails with her beloved husband, gardening at home, visiting with family and friends, and the company of a good cat. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 10:30 am at the Fremont Presbyterian Church chapel, 5770 Carlson Drive, Sacramento. Arrangements by W.F. Gormley & Sons

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.