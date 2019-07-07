CRAWFORD, Margaret, 96, passed away peacefully in her home on June 24, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Margaret lived in West Sacramento for the past 58 years and was active in the community. She loved bird watching, traveling, and teaching. She was a long time substitute teacher at James Marshall High School and loved working with high school students. She was on the county advisory board for over 30 years. She was honored for her volunteer service to the Yolo County Library system in 2012. Also did some volunteer work with the Sacramento Wildlife Care Association and rehabilitated injured wild birds. Clean drinking water was very important to her so she brought local residents together to help support this issue. At her request no services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to River Cities Funeral Chapel.

