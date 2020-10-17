1/
Margaret Duffy-Hammonds
1954 - 2020
Margaret Duffy-Hammonds
February 19, 1954 - October 6, 2020
Sacramento, California - Margaret was born February 19, 1954 at Norton Air Force Base in San Bernardino, California to Dan and Terry Duffy. In 1960 the family settled in Lompoc where Margaret attended local schools including La Mesa Elementary, Vandenberg Junior High, and Cabrillo High School, where she participated in marching band, concert band, and the Cabrillo newspaper where she found her love for journalism. After graduating in 1972, Maggie attended and graduated with a BS degree in journalism from Cal poly San Luis Obispo. Maggie earned a Master's Degree in Library Science and worked for a time in the Vandenberg Air Force Base Technical Library. Her life journey took her to Stockton Ca., Ewa Beach, Hi. San Antonio, Tx. And finally, to Elk Grove, Ca. Maggie dedicated her time and love to several causes & charities including Relay for Life, animal rescues, American Heart Assoc. & The Red Cross. Maggie passed away October 6, 2020 after a brief illness. She is survived by three children, Bryan (Jaylynn)Ronk, Kyle Duffy, Emily Ankesheiln, & grandchildren Bryan, Katie & Brooklynn Ronk. She is also survived by siblings Dan (Deanna) nephew Danny, and Kay (Chris) Taylor. Maggie was preceded in death by her parents. A memorial service will be at a date and time TBD. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to Relay for life.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 17, 2020.
