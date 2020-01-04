The family of Margaret Cossey is saddened to announce her passing on December 16, 2019. Born in Sacramento on February 17, 1939, Margaret is survived by siblings, Paula and Larry Langbehn, her grandchildren, Chelsea and Dustin Ciscoe, and great-grandchildren Bentley, Liara, Bella and Ronin. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Albert Cossey and beloved children, Blake Cossey and Tamara Ciscoe. Our Margaret was a beautiful angelic soul who enjoyed the arts, gardening, and was a Master Food Preserver. From her teens, she had a deep love of classical music, taught piano throughout her life and was a contributor to the music department at CSUS. Most of all, she enjoyed her time and shared her love with her grandchildren. Margaret had the purest heart for any and all who have been blessed to be a part of her life. We will forever miss our Margaret. She is our angel in heaven and we cherish every moment we had with her as we carry on her memory. In honor of Margaret, a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 10:00 a.m. at the Dante Club, 2330 Fair Oaks Blvd, 95825.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 4, 2020