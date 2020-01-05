Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Ellen Fisk. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Ellen (McCarthy) Fisk,"Peggie", age 96, of Woodland, CA, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. She was born to Elwood and Cecilia McCarthy of Sacramento, CA on August 7,1923 and predeceased by her husband of fifty-seven years, Charles "Bud" Fisk of Woodland, CA. and her two brothers, Elwood Thomas "Bud" and William Joseph "Bill" McCarthy of Sacramento. Peggie is survived by her four children; Tom Fisk (Susan) of Sonoma, CA, Sally MacDonald of Emerald Hills, CA, Nancy Shaeffer of Truckee, CA, and Cindi Fisk of Woodland, CA, seven grandchildren: Sloane Shinn (Brett) of Sebastopol, CA, Kelly O'Bannon (Jacob Carlson) of San Francisco, CA, Sean O'Bannon of Alamo, CA, Jarret Shaeffer of Oakland, CA, Peggy Walters (David) of Orinda, CA, Tim Fisk of Aurora, CO, and Jennifer Shaeffer Fraiman (Joe) of San Rafael, CA, in addition to nine great grandchildren, and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. When Peggie was four years old, her mother, Cecilia, passed due to complications from childbirth after Peggie's brother, Bill was born. As Elwood was only 27 years old, and a widower with three very young children, the three children lived at the Sacramento Children's Home for about 18 months, which helped in providing support for their father. Later, Peggie attended school in Sacramento and was a graduate of McClatchy High School where she was Student Body Vice President. She attended Sacramento Junior College for 1 and a half years, until she moved to Corpus Christi, TX on her 21st birthday. They were married three months later on November 8, 1944. Her husband, Bud Fisk was stationed at Corpus Christi, Texas Naval Air Station for service in the United States Naval Air Corps where he received his wings as a Naval Aviator. Later, they returned to Sacramento in 1945, and ultimately settled in Woodland. Living in Woodland, she generously gave of her time volunteering at the Woodland Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for twenty years, serving as the president for some time. She was also a past member of Omega Nu Sorority, the Out -A -Site Group and The Holy Rosary Parish for many decades. Losing her mother at such a young age, it is notable to share that Peggie was an incredible mother to her four children, and an unforgettable matriarch to the large family she created. Her entire family has certainly absorbed her legacy of the importance of family, of giving selflessly, her endless faith and optimism, and her passion for music. The entire family wishes to extend gratitude to Peggie's daughter, Cindi, for the love, care and devotion as her caretaker in the last years of her life. A Celebration of Peggie's life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at The Hotel Woodland, 436 Main Street, Woodland, CA 95695 at 11am. Donations can be sent to Peggie's favorite charity, Sacramento Children's Home, 2750 Sutterville Rd, Sacramento, CA 95820

