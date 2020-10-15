1/1
Margaret Fisher
1925 - 2020
Margaret Fisher
November 23, 1925 - October 9, 2020
Roseville, California - On Friday, October 9, 2020, Margaret Fisher, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at the age of 94. Margaret was born on November 23, 1925, in Chowchilla, California but in 1927 her family settled in Orangevale, California where she attended Orangevale Grammar School and graduated from San Juan High School. Two days after graduating from San Juan High School, Margaret began working at Bank of America in Sacramento and later transferred to Bank of America in Roseville, where in 1948 she met her future husband Raymond Fisher. Ray and Margaret were married on August 8, 1953 until his passing in 1997. Ray and Margaret had three children, John Stephen, Christopher and Laurie. Margaret later worked at Citizens Bank/First Bank in Roseville for many years where she became Operations Manager until her retirement. Margaret was known for her kind and friendly nature but for those who knew her best, it was for her love of family and her great sense of humor. Margaret was preceded in death by her first-born, John Stephen, who passed one week prior to his first birthday, her husband Ray, brother Fernando (Fred) Zanetta, her parents Antonio and Santina (Savoini) Zanetta and brother's in law, Norman Watts and Daniel Freeman. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Jill (Atwood) Fisher, her daughter Laurie (Fisher) Roth, her sisters, Teresa (Jane) Watts and Deanna Freeman, her sister-in-law Patricia Zanetta, and grandsons Gregory and Johnny Fisher and Scott and Derek Roth. Margaret also had eight great-grandchildren, June, Sadie and Hudson Fisher, and Levi, Dominic, Victoria, Emerson and Jovie Margaret Roth.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granite Bay on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Sacramento Life Center, 2316 Bell Executive Ln, Sacramento, CA 95825.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
