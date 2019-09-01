Our mother Margaret (Peg) Sigler, born Margaret Frances Hill, May 29, 1919, passed away peacefully on July 24th, embraced by her loving family. Born in Tacoma, WA, she grew up in Corning, CA. A graduate of UC Berkeley with a teaching credential, she married Corning native Clifford Sigler in 1942, and raised a family of three children in the Elmhurst neighborhood of East Sacramento. Peg had recently celebrated Mother's Day and her 100th birthday twice to be with all her family on this milestone occasion. At each birthday celebration she beamed at the thought of reaching 100 and blew out the candles. An avid reader and gardener, Peg loved gardening books and especially great mystery novels. As a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, good friend and beloved neighbor, it was clear she delighted most in visits from her grandchildren and great grandchildren and her many wonderful neighbors, for whom she was the honored elder. Preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Clifford Sigler, she is survived by her children Ann Hoffman (Joseph), Stephen Sigler (Darlene), Pat Sigler (John), four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Peg was adored by her caregivers, to whom the family is grateful, and is missed by all. May she rest in the deepest, sweetest peace. Donations may be made to Loaves and Fishes and Mustard Seed School.

