April 12, 1936 - November 2, 2018 Margaret Gavin Zirbel passed away peacefully on November 2, 2018 in Roseville, California at the age of 82. She was born on April 12, 1936, in San Francisco, California to first generation Irish immigrants, Hannah and Eugene Gavin. Margaret was raised in Redwood City, California, graduating from Sequoia High School. She met her husband, Clyde "Bus" Zirbel, while working a summer job in Boulder Creek, California. They were married in 1954, moving frequently while Clyde served in the Air Force as a physician, enjoying a three year stay in Tokyo, Japan. In 1966, Clyde joined Kaiser Permanente Medical Group, Sacramento, California became home, raising 4 children and engaging in the community for 27 years. Margaret had many interests, finding joy in history, Japanese art, geology, and tracing her family origins. In 1982, she established Zirbel Antiques on 57th Avenue in East Sacramento. In 1993, Margaret was introduced to the beauty of Bozeman, Montana by her sister, Marie Schmidt and Ivan Dieruf, a true native, making it her home for 19 years. She opened Antiques on the Grand off Main Street, specializing in vintage/ estate jewelry. She earned certification as a gemologist and estate appraiser in 1996, closing her shop, to focus on jewelry appraisals. When not working, she enjoyed raising her beloved Golden Retrievers, Kelly and Gus, entering them in dog shows. Margaret valued her family, she was a natural nurturer, good listener, and would always offer encouragement and, ongoing support. She enjoyed 64 years married to Clyde despite challenging times. Margaret was preceded in death by Clyde in 2018 and, by her son, John Martin Zirbel in 2013. Survivors include children, Gretchen Trowbridge (Don), Clyde Zirbel, and Patrick Gavin Zirbel. She was blessed with 6 grandchildren, Brian Zirbel of Bozeman, Montana, Heather Torres, Melissa James, Courtney Gavin Doane, Gavin Zirbel, and Miranda Zirbel. She enjoyed her great grandchildren, Leish Maestas, Lucy and Maggie James, and Henry Zirbel. She is also survived by her sister, Marie Schmidt and her children, niece(s) Jolie Church and Petra Mara, and nephew, Eric Zirbel. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life gathering on April 20, 2019 at Dahl Memorial Chapel in Bozeman, Montana at 2 PM with a light refreshments.

300 Highland Boulevard

Bozeman , MT 59715

