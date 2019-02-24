Margaret H Mallory: wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, friend and artist extraordinaire, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones. Margaret was predeceased by her husband Howard and son David Mallory and three brothers, Richard, Robert and Charles Dunham. She is survived by her sister Patricia Stubbs; her sons Richard, Robert and Steven Mallory; her daughters in laws Lana, Christene and Susan Mallory, and Margaret Kirkpatrick; 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 8 nieces and nephews, and her treasured companion, Griffyn O'Donnell. Margaret touched all who encountered her with her sweet spirit, kindness, generosity, and humor. Her artistic gifts included teaching arts and crafts to children, sculpting, wood carving, oil painting, water color, pencil etching, crocheting, and unique egg artistry. There will be a memorial service to celebrate her life at Sierra View Funeral Chapel, 6201 Fair Oaks Blvd. Carmichael, CA, on Saturday, March 2, at 4:00 PM.
Sierra View Funeral Chapel
6201 Fair Oaks Boulevard
Carmichael, CA 95608
(916) 481-1515
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 24, 2019