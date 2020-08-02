Margaret Hall

1/1
Margaret "Margie" Viola Hall was born on July 16, 1931 in Sacramento, CA, and left this world to be with the love of her life on July 18, 2020 in Lincoln, CA. Her cherished husband, Ralph Dean Hall, passed away in April of 2017. Margie is survived by her beloved daughter Devona Blair (Hall), Larry Hall and Gary Hall, and 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her precious brother Harold Lish, and 7 devoted nieces. Margie lived a sweet and simple life, growing up in Orangevale, CA, surrounded by a large loving family. Sunday gatherings at her parents' home were constant throughout her life. Time with family was always her first passion. Margie also loved reading, sewing, shopping, and spoiling her grandchildren. Her second home was her "Davmore" family, a compassionate group of women who lovingly and tirelessly took care of Margie in the last eight years of her life. It was there that she found a sense of peace and solitude, and formed life long friendships. Funeral services are private. Margie will be laid to rest at Santa Clara Memorial Park in Lincoln, CA. In memory of Margie, please find it in your heart to make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 2, 2020.
