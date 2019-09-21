Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Harrison "Peggy" Sweet. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Harrison (Peggy) Sweet passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Born November 15, 1928, she was 91 years old. She was preceded in passing by her beloved husband of 54 years, Charles P. Sweet, Jr.; by sons Raymond S. Sweet and Andrew M. Sweet; and by her companion of 10 years, Dr. Milo Nittler. She is survived by sons Charles P. Sweet, III (Lisa) of Suches, GA; and Stephen H. Sweet (Lorrie) of Boise, ID, and by daughters-in-law Susan Sweet and Sonya Sweet; and by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Peggy is remembered by scores of friends, with whom she shared wonderful times at the Willow Creek Racquet Club, at her weekly bridge group, and at Eskaton Village Carmichael, where for the past 10 years she held court in the dining room as the only lady at a table of gentleman friends and admirers. Peggy was an outstanding athlete. Her tennis career began at Sequoia Union High School in Redwood City and continued at San Jose State College. Later, she was perennially ranked in the top four amateur women in California in her age group. She also competed successfully for several years at the World Senior Games. The family especially wants to thank caregiver Maria Popa for her wonderful care and dedication to Peggy's well being. A "living memorial" was held for Peggy on the occasion of her 90th birthday, and there will be no additional memorial service now. She will be laid to rest at Mt. Vernon Memorial Park with her husband, Charley.

