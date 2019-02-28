Margaret Imelda Heaps of Colfax, CA, February 26, 2019, a native of San Francisco, CA, age 86 years. Loving wife of the late Kent Heaps. Cherished mother of James (Cyndie) Tobias, Robert (Blanca) Tobias, David (Becky) Tobias, Jeffrey Tobias and the late Stephen Tobias and Daniel Tobias. Grandmother of Brandon, Tristin, Ryan, Amanda and Alysha. Friends are invited to attend services Saturday, March 2, 2019, 10AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Colfax Ward Chapel (1876 South Auburn St., Colfax, CA). PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (6335 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA, 916-725-2109), directors. Interment March 7, 2019, 1PM at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Imelda Heaps.
Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
6335 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
(916) 725-2109
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 28, 2019