Passed peacefully at home surrounded by family into her eternal rest on October 20, 2019 following a prolonged illness. Marge was born 9/10/35 in San Bernardino, CA, the oldest of 4 children born to Tom and Jean Briggs. Marge and her husband Bob raised 4 children and Marge's younger brother Tommy Briggs. Marge graduated from Red Bluff High School in 1954, following graduation she moved to Sacramento and made it her home. Marge loved reading a good book under a tree. She loved children and spent many busy years organizing and fundraising with the Y Indian Guides, Cub Scouts, Florin Little League, Girls Softball, Southgate Boys and Girls Soccer and school activities. She was cofounder of Southgate Youth Soccer Club. She continued on her path with soccer, first with CYSA, then CSAN, Regional Director of USASA. and finally, on the National Board of Directors for the United States Soccer Federation. Vacations were traveling and camping trips with her family. After 35 years with EGUSD she retired as Bookkeeper of Valley High School. Marge was a loving mother, grandma and friend and the world will simply not be the same without her. She is survived by her daughter Barbara, sons Bobby, Jimmy and John, her grandchildren Alicia, Keilen, McCall, Drake, Paris and Lance, her sister Barbara Kish, brother Tommy Briggs and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held on November 2, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm in Clarksburg, CA 35300 Willow Rd.

Passed peacefully at home surrounded by family into her eternal rest on October 20, 2019 following a prolonged illness. Marge was born 9/10/35 in San Bernardino, CA, the oldest of 4 children born to Tom and Jean Briggs. Marge and her husband Bob raised 4 children and Marge's younger brother Tommy Briggs. Marge graduated from Red Bluff High School in 1954, following graduation she moved to Sacramento and made it her home. Marge loved reading a good book under a tree. She loved children and spent many busy years organizing and fundraising with the Y Indian Guides, Cub Scouts, Florin Little League, Girls Softball, Southgate Boys and Girls Soccer and school activities. She was cofounder of Southgate Youth Soccer Club. She continued on her path with soccer, first with CYSA, then CSAN, Regional Director of USASA. and finally, on the National Board of Directors for the United States Soccer Federation. Vacations were traveling and camping trips with her family. After 35 years with EGUSD she retired as Bookkeeper of Valley High School. Marge was a loving mother, grandma and friend and the world will simply not be the same without her. She is survived by her daughter Barbara, sons Bobby, Jimmy and John, her grandchildren Alicia, Keilen, McCall, Drake, Paris and Lance, her sister Barbara Kish, brother Tommy Briggs and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held on November 2, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm in Clarksburg, CA 35300 Willow Rd. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 27, 2019

