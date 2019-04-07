Margaret Jean Riley, 87, passed away on April 1, 2019 at home with her loving children present. Born in Sacramento on October 5th, 1931 to Margaret and Edward Kelly. She was a 4th generation Californian. She was a Licensed Vocational Nurse for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department and a Medical Technical Assistant for the California Department of Corrections. She was preceded in death by her brothers, David and Michael Kelly. She is survived by her sisters, Patricia Bryant (Bill), Karen Kelly and Linda Havner (Rhett). She had three children, Douglas Riley (Cindy), Meg Riley and Jayna Popovich (Mike) and 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Services to be held on April 11th at Herberger Family Elk Grove Funeral Chapel 9101 Elk Grove Blvd Elk Grove. Viewing is from 4 :00 5:30 and with a Memorial Service at 6:00. Internment on April 12th at 11:00 am at East Lawn Memorial Park 4300 Folsom Blvd Sacramento at the mausoleum, third floor.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Jean Riley.
Herberger's Elk Grove Funeral Chapel
9101 Elk Grove Boulevard
Elk Grove, CA 95624
(916) 686-1888
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 7, 2019