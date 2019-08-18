It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret (Margo) Knudson, widow of Jim, a.k.a "Jimboy" Knudson. Margo was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was loved by many during her 98 years. Margaret was a fundamental component of Jimboy's Tacos; she will be missed but her legacy will live on. When Jim passed away in 2011 at the age of 95, it was hard to imagine Margo without her partner of 72 years. Her life had been intertwined with his for so long. But Margo was a beautiful solo force, loving her family for many years onward. She spent many years volunteering at a thrift store whose proceeds went to cancer treatment, and even taught two of her grandkids the art of cooking her famous chili. On Saturday, August 3, Margo passed away and joined her husband Jim after 8 years apart. Her family surrounded her all week, night and day, loving her with the same love she showed everyone.

