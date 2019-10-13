Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret L. (Inderkum) Clark. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On June 29, 1921 Margaret L. Inderkum Clark, 98, announced her arrival to the world and was greeted by her Mother Lillian B. Suhr-Inderkum & Father Frank J. Inderkum becoming their second child of three. She joined her older Brother Frank J. "Bill" Inderkum, Jr. and then a few years later Margaret became a big sister to her brother George S. Inderkum. Margaret along with her brothers was raised in the Natomas area of Sacramento, California where her parents owned & operated the Inderkum Dairy Farm. She was raised, lived, worked and played at a time when Inderkum Dairy, for several decades, was one of the largest working dairy farms and encompassed many unobstructed acres of land along the Sacramento River and the Garden Hwy. Making it an amazing, wonderful and fun location to enjoy while growing up and residing there throughout her entire life. It was here that she met, fell in love, and married Basil C. Clark, with whom she celebrated 65 years of marriage and was blessed with three amazing children two sons Michael Clark (Jeannette), Dennis Clark (Sophia) and daughter Susan Morris (nee Clark). She was the proud grandmother of Joshawa Morris (Stormi), Zachary Morris (Julie), Samantha Morris (Nick) and Jana LaVielle (Mike). She was further blessed with six Great-Grandchildren (4 Girls & 2 Boys). Visiting and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was one activity she looked forward to and enjoyed. Margaret had what was and is described, as the "Toughest Job"; she was a Home Maker, a full-time Mom. After raising her children, having an "empty nest", she had extra time to spare and it was in this chapter of her life that Margaret enjoyed several hobbies. She was athletic, artistic and the ever-consummate competitor of different board and card games. Margaret was exceptional as an amateur golfer, winning many golf tournaments and trophies. She took up art and discovered a knack for canvas painting. With a palette of paints, a canvas on an easel, her paintings reflected her life on the Dairy. As the years passed, Margaret developed a deep Love/Hate relationship with BINGO. She loved winning and she hated losing. On the occasion that she did not win, she would announce she was "quitting". Inevitably, she would-be right-on time for the next scheduled game with friends at the Hall in West Sacramento. In addition to all her interests she enjoyed being part of the Natomas Historical Society helping to preserve the history of the Natomas Area and the historical account of her own moniker the Inderkum Family. Apart from her last year of life, she lived quietly in the same location as her growing up years. Living in the same home, she shared, for many years, with Basil where they raised their children. During these last years of her life, on many occasions she was visited by various friends and family. However, it was her friend Anne Ofsink who steadfastly and generously gave of her time, visiting and playing board or card games with Margaret right up to Margaret's Sunset of life on September 7, 2019. With deep sadness Margaret was predeceased by her daughter Susan (passed 1995), her Husband Basil (passed 2006), her eldest brother Frank J. "Bill" Inderkum (passed 2009) and recently her younger brother George S. Inderkum (passed 2019). Remembrances may be sent to the : In Memoriam Margaret L. Clark (nee Inderkum):

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

