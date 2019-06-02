Margaret passed away May 5, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Born in Hornbrook, CA, January 27, 1925, and raised in Downieville, CA. Preceded in death by husband Charles "Curly" F. Dodgson and parents Margaret E. Blaisdell Lambert and Hugh W, Lambert. She is survived by her children Charlotte Dodgson, Charles (Pam) Dodgson Jr., Elaine (Jim) Shoemaker, Marilyn (Dick) Clothier, 6 grandchildren and 11 Great grand-children. She was a homemaker and a teacher's aide for 16 years with Sacramento School District. Celebration of life at Orangevale Church of Christ, 5915 Main Ave, June 8th at 11am. In Lieu of flowers please donate to City of Children P.O. Box 89310, Temecula, CA 92589 in her name.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 2, 2019