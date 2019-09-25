Margaret, 84, passed away at home on September 18th, 2019, with her hand held by Rocco, her husband of 61 years. She was born in Mayfield, NY on February 8th, 1935 and grew up with three sisters and two brothers. Margaret met her husband at the Utica Beauty College. They married on July 5th, 1958 and settled in Rome, NY., later moving to San Bernardino, Ca and raising five children. The family relocated to Carmichael in 1979, and she and Rocco lived in Roseville at the time of her death. She is survived by her husband, Rocco; children Lori Wolfley (Ron), Rocky Risucci (Kathy), Lisa Stratton (Rob), Lynda Risucci (Paul Purvis), and Julie Brown (Phil). She was a special Nana to her seven grandchildren, and she took great joy in her two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Ethel Sanborn (Art) of Mayfield, NY. Margaret enjoyed hosting her large family for the holidays, especially Christmas, and she loved putting out her collection of beautiful decorations. Interests were country line dancing, crocheting, and finding treasures at garage sales. In her final years, she was very well cared for by the wonderful ladies at First Light Home Care in addition to family. She will be so very missed, and we'll never have another Nestle Drumstick, her favorite treat, without thinking of her! At her request, there will be only a private interment for immediate family. Donations in her memory may be made to .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 25, 2019