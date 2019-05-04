"Wife, Mom, Ma, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Great-Great Grandma" July 13, 1926 - April 5, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Kenneth Walters Surviving family includes her sister Barbara Radke. Children Kathleen Powers, Kenneth Walters (Susan) Margaret Kugler, Thomas Walters (Carole) and Pamela Edwards (Dean) 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grand-children & 3 great-great grandchildren - Margaret graduated McClatchy High 1944. Participated in the Nurses Cadet Program during WWII later getting her nursing license as an LVN. She was a member of ABWA and RHO KAPPA Sorority. Memorial service to be held May 10th 11:00AM at Carmichael Presbyterian Church 5645 Marconi Ave. Carmichael. Please send donations in lieu of flowers to Carmichael Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 4, 2019