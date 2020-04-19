Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Lovorn Mitchiner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Lovorn Mitchiner, 98, passed away March 9, 2020 at her home in Denver, Colorado. Margaret was born February 8, 1922 in Mobile, Alabama to her parents Vivian McLaurin Lovorn and John Taylor Lovorn. She graduated from Mississippi State College for Women in English and later from the University of Miami with a master's degree. She went on to be a school counselor in the Rancho Cordova Unified School District. One of her proudest accomplishments was to organize the integration of Vietnamese students, who did not speak English, into the district. Margaret met her husband, Simon Turner Mitchiner, while teaching school in Brownsville Texas. Simon predeceased her. They enjoyed sixty-six wonderful years together. Surviving relatives include her two sons, John Lovorn Mitchiner and Robert Jackson Mitchiner, her six grandchildren and her eleven great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her storytelling, her beloved rose garden, her love of travel, her organization skills and her love of life. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 19, 2020

