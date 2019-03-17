Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret M. (Gorter) Webber. View Sign

Margaret M. (Gorter) Webber of Kennewick passed away surrounded by her family at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick on January 31, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. Margaret was born May 24, 1928 in Clarksburg, CA, to Seymour and Alice Gorter, third of five children. Her father died when she was 13. She attended nursing school in Sacramento where she made lifelong friends, including her future sister-in-law, Janet. Margaret worked as an RN at Mercy Hospital in Sacramento until marrying Edlon (Ed) Webber in 1959. The newlyweds immediately traveled to Connell, Washington, where Ed had recently purchased a farm under the G.I. Bill. Faced with the dirt and sagebrush of Eastern Washington, Margaret immediately set about planting trees and gardens to create an oasis to remind her of the Sacramento Valley of her childhood. She worked at Othello Community Hospital until her first child was born in 1965. In 1977, after all three of her children were in elementary school, she returned to work there to supplement the farm's sometimes erratic income. Margaret and Ed shared a love of travel, which they instilled in their children through camping and epic day trips throughout the Pacific Northwest. She was active in the Paradise Flats Extension Homemakers' club, volunteered with community blood drives, and was active with her children's Girl Scout and Cub Scout troops. She retired at 62 and she and Ed traveled extensively, with memorable trips to Arizona, Maine, and England and Wales. After Ed passed away in 2000, Margaret remained on the farm for another 14 years, keeping active with the local Keenagers social group and Meals on Wheels. She moved into Parkview Estates retirement community in Kennewick in 2014. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Ed and siblings Jack, Shirley, and Jean. She is survived by her sister, Claire Fenocchio, daughters Ellen Webber and Carrie Webber; son Daniel Webber and his wife Adrianna; and granddaughter Eleanor Lee. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13th at the Clarksburg Community Church at 52910 Netherlands Ave, Clarksburg, CA at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow.

