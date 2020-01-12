Margaret Marie Chiechi, 103, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January, 2020 after a long life as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was born to Herman Brown and Maren Jacobson on April 21, 1916 in Chicago, Illinois and moved to California in l950 with her husband Mike Chiechi and their two young sons. Marge's greatest pleasure in life was providing a loving home for her family. She was an accomplished cook and expert baker. She delighted in cooking everyone's favorite meals, including "my mother's chicken," and her famous mashed potatoes, a meal that her family looked forward to each Sunday. Her Christmas cookies were unmatched and the highlight of the holiday season. She also found delight in babysitting her two grandchildren when they were young, providing them with cherished memories. Marge was preceded in death by her loving husband, Mike Chiechi, and her ten siblings. She is survived by her two sons, Michael (Wendy) and William (Connie) Chiechi; grandchildren, Joshua and Megan; and great grandchildren, Jack and Madeline. The family wishes to thank those at Mercy McMahon Terrace who provided care for Marge during her last days. A private family burial will be held with a Celebration of Life to be announced soon to family and friends.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 12, 2020