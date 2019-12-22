Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret May (Currens) Oakden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret May (Currens) Oakden, aged 93, passed away at home in Santa Rosa. Margaret was known as an exceptionally intelligent, talented woman who was a dedicated student and a knowledgeable teacher throughout her entire life. Margaret was born in Stockton, CA to James E.C. and Mary E.L. (Knox) Currens. She grew up in San Anselmo and graduated from Tamalpais High in 1944. She had a classically trained voice and played piano, autoharp, & a mean ukulele! During WWII, she sang at the USO for the sailors, and was a draftsman at the shipyards in Sausalito. She graduated early from San Francisco State College in 1947 with her teaching credentials. Margaret married Robin M. Oakden in Sacramento on Aug. 4, 1951. She was an elementary school teacher, raised four children, and earned her Masters Degree in Education from Sacramento State College. Margaret was a valued member of Fremont Presbyterian Church, serving as an Elder, choir member, and in many other ministries. She was a Camp Fire Girl and Cub Scout leader, and active in the education community. She was a 20-year volunteer docent in the historic schoolhouse in Old Sacramento, a long-time member of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society and loved attending the symphony, opera, concerts, museums, festivals, and parades. She and Robin hosted foreign dignitaries through the People-to-People organization, and constantly mentored college students for over 30 years. After retirement, Margaret and Robin traveled extensively throughout Europe, the United States and Canada. In 2007, they moved to Santa Rosa to be near family and she continued teaching, leading, studying and learning, Margaret's final act of generosity to others was the donation of her body to UC Davis Medical School. Margaret was a remarkable woman who generously shared her vast knowledge and prodigious talents with others. Her children, James Mark Oakden, Mary Margaret Tipton (Curt), Joan Melody Oakden-Parsons (Loren) & Ellen Miriam Martin (Rob), her grandchildren Rowena (Ben) Symons, Alex Aylward & Rita Aylward and great-grand daughter Ember Symons, will always be grateful to her for her legacy of wonderful memories, cherished family traditions, passion for learning, exemplary patriotism and service to others. Condolences may be sent to the family: C/O Mary Tipton, 4701 S Calle Encina, Sierra Vista, AZ 85650

