Margaret P Ihnat passed away On December 30th, 2019 at the age of 104. She was born in McKeesport, PA and was the eldest of 10 children. She has been a resident of Sacramento since 1960. She was married for 65 years and was a wonderful loving housewife and mother of 4 children: Michael Ihnat Jr, Margie Steadman, MaryAnn Ford, and Barbara Drain. She also had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting and lots of crafts. A viewing will be held at St Mary Cemetery and Funeral Center on Thursday January 16th, 2020, from 9 AM to 12 PM, followed by the burial.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 14, 2020