1/1
Margaret R. Carhart
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret R. Carhart
April 12, 1939 - October 7, 2020
Sacramento, California - Margaret Rita Carhart, 81, of Sacramento passed away unexpectedly on October 7, 2020 with her daughter Theresa by her side.
Margaret was born on April 12, 1939. She attended St. Joseph's Academy followed by Sacramento High School, then to the University of California, Davis where she graduated with a degree in child development and teaching credential. Throughout her 27 years in teaching, she taught various primary grades and found her passion in Kindergarten. She adored her students and they loved her dearly, as she would be recognized almost any time she would go out in public long after her retirement from Caleb Greenwood Elementary school in 2000.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Emilio and Maria Chavez, brothers Jesus, Augustine, and Antonio Chavez.
Margaret is survived by her best friend, soulmate, and sister, Angelina Chavez, as the two have been nearly inseparable for almost 60 years. Together they would attend Mass, go to doctor's appointments, grocery stores, and just about everywhere you can think of. She leaves behind, and is watching over her devoted daughter and caretaker Theresa Utigard and her husband Stephen Utigard who Margaret loved as her own son, and is watching over her "one and only" granddaughter Jessica Townsend (Randall) who has been inspired by her Grandma and is following in her footsteps of teaching Kindergarten.
In addition, Margaret is survived by her daughter and grandson Elizabeth and Taylor Cocores of Incline Village, Nevada, Layla Root and Nicolette Root. All who had the privilege of knowing Margaret know that she treated everyone with so much love, kindness and respect. She loved her nieces Evelyn Spencer, Sonja Chavez, and nephew Gabriel Chavez (Angie) like her own.The love that Margaret had for her family was remarkable and she will be missed by her 25 nieces and nephews.
Margaret's favorite thing to do was spend time with her family and her dog Bella. She enjoyed music, line dancing at the senior center, going on family cruises, attending Mass, and taking care of her sister. She loved gardening and making her family-favorite potato salad. Saturday's would often be spent watching Hallmark movies with her sister. She was a loving, thoughtful and amazing lady who had an unwavering faith in God. She lived her life in the most virtuous way possible, always putting other people before herself as she was so good, pure and forgiving effortlessly.
A rosary and mass will be held on Saturday, 11/21/20 followed by inurnment. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, seating may be limited. If you are interested in attending please let us know at email MemorialforMom@yahoo.com and we can let you know if we have exceeded the church attendance limit.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home
5401 Folsom Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95819
9164517284
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved