Margaret R. Carhart

April 12, 1939 - October 7, 2020

Sacramento, California - Margaret Rita Carhart, 81, of Sacramento passed away unexpectedly on October 7, 2020 with her daughter Theresa by her side.

Margaret was born on April 12, 1939. She attended St. Joseph's Academy followed by Sacramento High School, then to the University of California, Davis where she graduated with a degree in child development and teaching credential. Throughout her 27 years in teaching, she taught various primary grades and found her passion in Kindergarten. She adored her students and they loved her dearly, as she would be recognized almost any time she would go out in public long after her retirement from Caleb Greenwood Elementary school in 2000.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Emilio and Maria Chavez, brothers Jesus, Augustine, and Antonio Chavez.

Margaret is survived by her best friend, soulmate, and sister, Angelina Chavez, as the two have been nearly inseparable for almost 60 years. Together they would attend Mass, go to doctor's appointments, grocery stores, and just about everywhere you can think of. She leaves behind, and is watching over her devoted daughter and caretaker Theresa Utigard and her husband Stephen Utigard who Margaret loved as her own son, and is watching over her "one and only" granddaughter Jessica Townsend (Randall) who has been inspired by her Grandma and is following in her footsteps of teaching Kindergarten.

In addition, Margaret is survived by her daughter and grandson Elizabeth and Taylor Cocores of Incline Village, Nevada, Layla Root and Nicolette Root. All who had the privilege of knowing Margaret know that she treated everyone with so much love, kindness and respect. She loved her nieces Evelyn Spencer, Sonja Chavez, and nephew Gabriel Chavez (Angie) like her own.The love that Margaret had for her family was remarkable and she will be missed by her 25 nieces and nephews.

Margaret's favorite thing to do was spend time with her family and her dog Bella. She enjoyed music, line dancing at the senior center, going on family cruises, attending Mass, and taking care of her sister. She loved gardening and making her family-favorite potato salad. Saturday's would often be spent watching Hallmark movies with her sister. She was a loving, thoughtful and amazing lady who had an unwavering faith in God. She lived her life in the most virtuous way possible, always putting other people before herself as she was so good, pure and forgiving effortlessly.

A rosary and mass will be held on Saturday, 11/21/20 followed by inurnment. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, seating may be limited. If you are interested in attending please let us know at email MemorialforMom@yahoo.com and we can let you know if we have exceeded the church attendance limit.





