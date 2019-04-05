Margaret was born on February 10, 1934 in San Antonio, TX. She passed away at home on March 24, 2019. Margaret was married to her husband Tony for almost 70 years and they lived in Sacramento, CA since 1965. Loving mother of John (Carolyn), Linda, Helen, and Joe (who preceded her in death). Margaret was also survived by 16 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, & 10 great-great-grandchildren, as well as her siblings; Mary (Leonard), Art (Gloria) and Carlos (Rosemary). She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim & Sophia, and 8 siblings. Funeral Service: April 8, 2019 at Noon. Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes, 4701 Marysville Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95838.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 5, 2019