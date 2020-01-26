Margaret Rushkin passed away peacefully to be with the lord on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 89 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. She was born on May 15, 1930 to James P and Hellen M McCaul in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She had two siblings, Ellen Panetta and James P McCaul II. Margaret was an extremely talented musician and attended Carnegie Technical Institute (Now CMU) on a music scholarship, receiving a double Bachelor's degree in Music Education and in Harp, graduating Suma Kum Laude. She later received her Masters degree in Music performance. Margaret held the position of President of the Sacramento Saturday Club a non-profit who provides scholarships to worthy musicians. She was also the Keyboardist for the Sacramento Symphony playing piano and the Celeste. She was a part time faculty member at California State University, Sacramento and had held positions as a teacher for both elementary and high school at several cities throughout her career. Additionally, she has taught numerous piano students over a 50+ years career. She met her husband Wallace, employed at that time with the Pittsburgh Symphony in 1955 and they were married on July 28th in Virginia. She was a loving mother to three children, Cynthia Marie, Christopher Wallace, and Suzanne Elaine. Friends of Margaret, please feel welcome to celebrate her life with us at her memorial service at St. Augustine's of Canterbury, 1800 Wildcat Blvd, Rocklin, CA 95675 at 3:00 PM on Friday, January 31st.

