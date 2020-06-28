Margaret Shek
Margaret Mei-Miao Shek, loving wife, mother and grandmother, died peacefully on June 23, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Margaret was born in Taiwan, the fifth of six siblings. She worked as a nurse for over 40 years. Her life and activities were centered around her Christian faith. Margaret is survived by Peter, her devoted husband of over 55 years; daughter Christine Lee (husband Gene); and grandsons Noah, Ethan, and Connor; sister Mary Chang; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Margaret will be laid to rest in a private family celebration at Mount Vernon Memorial Park in Fair Oaks, CA. We thank owners, Rangi and John and the staff at The Meadows at Country Place for their loving care of Margaret during these past few years.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 28, 2020.
