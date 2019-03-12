Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Soergel Gordon. View Sign

On Tuesday, March 5, Margaret Soergel Gordon, 89, joined her beloved husband Gene Gordon in heaven with her savior Jesus Christ. Margaret was born in Chicago to Mary Elizabeth and Oscar Soergel. She attended Immaculata High School , sang in the Germania choir, and became secretary to a vice president of Montgomery Wards where she met her future husband Eugene N. Gordon, also of Chicago, in 1952. They married in Evanston, Illinois on November 17, 1956 and were together until Gene's death in 2012. Margaret and Gene lived around the country as Gene's career dictated, but in 1982 they settled in Sacramento where they opened the first La-Z-Boy Showcase shoppes with their eldest daughter Mia Gordon-Poorman. Their son James joined in 1984. In 1985, their other daughter Elizabeth Gordon Reego and son-in-law Jim Reego joined the business as it grew into 7 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries. "Our mom was an innovator in the furniture business," said Elizabeth, who now co-owns the stores. "She pushed La-Z-Boy to offer more than just recliners and to craft higher end sofas and sectionals. She was one of the first owners to display room vignettes with tables, lamps, rugs and accessories so customers could visualize the entire room." Margaret and Gene were members at North Ridge Country Club and later Sun City Roseville. They enjoyed skiing and spending time on their boat, the Mar-Gene. They loved time with their family in Lake Tahoe as well as traveling around the world. Margaret was very close to her older brother Oscar who often came from Minnesota to visit. After Gene retired, Margaret was a sales consultant well into her 80's as customers continued to come back to work with her, or just for a visit. She moved to Sierra Pointe in Roseville in 2015 where she enjoyed listening to her grandson Sebastian sing, watching her grandson Andrew at USC and granddaughter Grace at UCLA play water polo and keeping in touch with her son James in Berlin. She is survived by her children Mia Gordon-Poorman, Elizabeth Gordon Reego and James Eugene Gordon, sons-in law Stephen Poorman and James Reego, grandchildren Andrew and Grace Reego and Sebastian Poorman, nephews Charles Gordon and David Soergel, nieces Diane Stead, Glynis Gordon and Grace Holland, and family friends Colleen and Randy Jackson, Emily Reego and Jo Anderson. There will be a Celebration of Life in June. In her honor, donations can be made to Downtown Ministries, 11333 Sunco Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA 95742 of which she was a long-time supporter.

