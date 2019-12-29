Margaret "Midge" Stahelek, entered into rest on December 14, 2019 at her home in Campus Commons. She is remember by her nieces and nephews on the East Coast and her many friends here in Sacramento, particularly those at the Christ the King Retreat Center in Citrus Heights where she volunteered for over 25 years. She was born on May 31, 1926 in Greenfield, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on December 31, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Ignatius Church, 3235 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA with a reception to follow. Margaret's remains will be interred in the family cemetery in Greenfield MA.

