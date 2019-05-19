It is with great sadness that the family of Margarita Ambriz announces her passing on May 13, 2019 at age 60. She died in her sleep while at Home with her Family by her side, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born August 27, 1958 in Penjamo, Gto., Mexico. Married in the same town to her loving Husband, Gilbert Sr. for 32 years. She will be dearly missed by her Daughter and best friend, Gabriella, and sons Gilbert Jr. and Louis, who all were devoted care givers 24/7 since the prognosis, March 12. You are invited to attend a funeral service in her honor at East Lawn Mortuary: 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento, CA on Monday May 20, viewing at 1pm with a service to follow at 2pm.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 19, 2019