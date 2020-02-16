Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margarita Gaona Romero. View Sign Service Information St Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Rd Sacramento , CA 95820 (916)-452-4831 Funeral service 11:00 AM St Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Rd Sacramento , CA 95820 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margarita Gaona Romero passed away peacefully at home on February 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Margarita was born on October 11, 1931 in Oakley, California to Manuel and Amelia Gaona. Margarita is survived by her daughters Elizabeth (Raymond) Herman, Carolina Romero, son Alec (Kim) Romero, sister Sally Hernandez, 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, numerous aunts, nieces and nephews. Margarita is preceded in death by husband Baldemar Romero, daughters Sylvia and Mary Lou Romero, parents Amelia Amescua, father Manuel Gaona and stepfather Jose Amescua. Margarita met her husband Baldemar Romero in the Delta town of Isleton and they married on November 4, 1949. They moved to West Sacramento in the 1950's where she worked for Washington Unified School Districts' cafeteria for 14 years. Margarita and Baldemar celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on November 4, 2019. They remained a loving and loyal couple never going anywhere without each other. It was when Baldemar passed away on January 16, 2020 that Margarita's heart was broken and seemed as she could not go on without her soul mate, best friend and loving husband. The death of her husband was too much for her to handle so they are now together once again. Margarita was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and cherished time with her family. She enjoyed annual family vacations with her entire family but like her husband especially enjoyed spending time with family at home for special occasions and holidays. Family was a priority with the Romero's and Margarita and Baldemar instilled the importance of family to each and every one of their children and grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Morse Avenue Kaiser Permanente and Yolo Hospice for their loving care and support. And to their wonderful neighbors who were so kind and helping to their parents especially Dick and Pat who always looked out for them. A funeral service will be held on Friday February 21, 2020 11:00 AM at St Mary's Cemetery and Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Road Sacramento, CA 95820. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.