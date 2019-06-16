Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margarita L. Alegria. View Sign Service Information North Sacramento Funeral Home 725 El Camino Avenue Sacramento , CA 95815 (916)-922-9668 Send Flowers Obituary

Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on June 7, 2019, In Sacramento, CA at the age of 91. She was born in Mexico being one of eleven siblings on October 17, 1927. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John and her Daughter, Gloria. She is also survived by her children Margie Wong (Dennis), Norma Munoz (Jose), Irene Perez, John L. Alegria (Yolanda) and Bernice Espinoza (Carlos) plus Nine beloved Grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and numerous family members and Friends. She retired from Del Monte Cannery and was a member of Teamsters Cannery Workers Union Local 857. She had been going to Manitos Senior program at Ethel Hart Senior Center for 21 years. Margarita has touched so many people's lives in so many ways it would take a lifetime to write it down. Margarita will be missed but never forgotten by the people she left behind. She will be warmly greeted by those who passed before her. We love you and will try to emulate your wisdom and kindness. "Rest in Peace." Because this is a celebration of life, the family would prefer that clothing is not all black. Please "wear bright colors" to represent our mother who was full of life. Friends and family are invited to attend the service on June 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at North Sacramento Funeral Home, 725 El Camino Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95815.

