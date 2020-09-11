We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved mother, Margarita, who passed away on the morning of August 31, 2020 at the age of 95 at home surrounded by her family in the city of Sacramento, CA from natural causes. Margarita was a life long resident of Sacramento, born on March 15, 1925 to the parents of Ester and Feliciano Saucedo, who married in 1922. She was the 2nd child of four born from this union. Preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Salvador (1922), Jessie (2002) and Felix (2020), husband Venancio (1997), son Venancio Jr. (2015) and daughter, Maria (2017). She is survived by her two remaining sons Marco (Jeannie), Gabriel and son-in-law Angelo Mendoza Jr. along with grandchildren Vanessa, Jennifer, Ariel, Santino, Vincent, Adrian and eight great grandchildren. Our Mother also shared her love with having many godchildren. Mom was raised in the Southside Park neighborhood by her mother a widower along with her two siblings as her brother Salvador died at 7-months and her father died of a sudden heart attack when she was seven years of age during the Great Depression. All these early life events molded our Mother in becoming strong-minded and resilient Hispanic women who demonstrated characteristics of determination, maintaining purpose, self-preservation, accepted adversity and excellent in adapting to change. Mom was baptized a Catholic and during her life demonstrated guiding others towards her faith and serving in any capacity as needed. In her earlier years she canvass the neighborhoods in the Guadalupe parish for children to attend catechism classes then maintained her commitment and support to the parish in assisting with fundraisers, annual bazaar and chores to maintain the beautification of the church and preparation for mass services. She was a life long member of Sociedad Guadalupana and Comite Mexicano de B. Sus #5. Mom was very much a sports enthusiast. She was truly a Sacramento Kings fan in which she would listen to games on the radio or watch on television. For the first 20 seasons, our Mother attended 17 home openers to begin the season wearing her Kings sweater and pins. She may have had difficulty pronouncing players names but knew what teams they played for or had been trade to during their careers. The remaining Reyna family would like to thank these women of Tourney Way, Mary, Mercedes, Julie, Shelia and Claudia who showed compassion and were caring neighbors during the 19-years, which without a doubt extended our Mother's independence. A special thanks goes out to my mother-in-law Maria Perez for her devoted support, caring and countless visitations and to my wife, Jeannie for helping us care for our Mother. Gravesite services will be semi-private for immediate family on Monday 14th of September 2020 beginning at 12 noon at St. Mary Cemetery. There will be social distancing requirements both enforced and directed by proprietor. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date once gathering restrictions are no longer required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store