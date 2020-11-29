1/1
Marge Ellen Albouze
1925 - 2020
Marge Ellen Albouze
August 1, 1925 - November 14, 2020
Sacramento, California - Marge was a native Sacramentan, the daughter of Leroy and Ellen Peters (deceased). She also was predeceased by her husband, Achille Albouze Jr., and her brother, Monsignor Roy Peters. She is survived by a sister, June Peters, and cousins, including Richard Giboney of Lodi.
Marge graduated from the former St. Joseph's High School in Sacramento and attended the College of the Pacific in Stockton. She volunteered with a number of Catholic organizations over the years and was employed by the state.
Before a stroke put her in a wheelchair nine years ago, Marge is best remembered walking along the American River most mornings or swimming out of sight at Waikiki during family time in Hawaii. A mass and burial will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, at St. Mary's Cemetery. Because of COVID restrictions, services will be private. Friends are invited to offer a prayer of thanksgiving for a long and faith-filled life. Remembrances may be sent to Mercy McMahon Terrace senior residence (3865 J Street, 95816) or charity of choice.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Funeral Mass
St. Mary's Cemetery
