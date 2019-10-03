Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margery Hyde "Margie" Hoffelt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margery (Margie) Hyde Hoffelt passed away peacefully at home on September 29, surrounded by her children. At 85 years old, she joined her childhood sweetheart and husband of 63 years, Merrill (Duke) Hoffelt, who passed away last Fall. Margie was a loving and loyal friend: vibrant, outgoing, independent, thoughtful, confident in her convictions, and a joyous light who brought people together. Margie was a follower of current events and a student of history; loved reading, jazz and piano music, playing bridge and games, traveling the world, visiting museums, discussing the world, and above all else, spending time with friends and family. Margie and Duke instilled in their children an eagerness for knowledge and adventure. Fourth-generation in Sacramento, Margie and her two brothers grew up on Santa Ynez Way with their parents Howard Septa Hyde and Margaret Feil (from Tremont and Florin). Margie studied for her B.A. at UC Berkeley, where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. After university, she taught second grade in San Francisco to support Duke's continued studies at Golden Gate University. After Duke's graduation, they moved back to Sacramento, where Margie taught first grade at what are now called Babcock and Sierra Elementary Schools; and lived near their siblings Howard (Eileen) Hyde, Wallace (Maxine/Jean) Hyde, and Richard (Eleanor) Hoffelt. Margie's commitment to teaching was sparked by a marvelous time in kindergarten at Theodore Judah Elementary School. Margie was inspired to teach by memories of her first grade teacher, whose philosophy was "when a child is ready to read, she will pick up a book and read it cover to cover...until that glorious day, the child may enjoy herself with her crayon box." And as predicted, Margie, after spending that first year creatively coloring, became an avid reader. At Kit Carson Junior High School, she discovered piano, orchestra, baseball, creative writing and Frank Sinatra ballroom dancing. At Sacramento High, she was involved in social clubs; joined yearbook; and discovered inspiring teachers, the evils of smoking, and most exciting of all, a handsome Dragons halfback (Duke). At Sacramento City College, Margie explored majors in English, Spanish, and anthropology. She transferred to UC Berkeley as a Spanish major in hopes of becoming an interpreter but ultimately majored in Psychology with a minor in English Literature. While still at UC Berkeley, Margie and Duke became formally engaged, then followed her family tradition and eloped to Reno. In her youth, Margie worked at McKinley Park's Clunie Pool as a towel girl and swim coach, Levinson's Bookstore, the CA Franchise Tax Board, and Joseph Magnin. Margie dedicated much of her life to volunteer work, starting with Mercy Hospital Auxiliary. Active in community service, she participated in 20/30, Los Amigos, Camp Fire Girls, Eaglet Theatre, Junior Museum, PTA, Tremont Mite Society, Foothill-Highland Rotary and the Sutter Club with Duke, and served as President of the Board of Directors of the Sacramento Children's Home. Margie enjoyed multiple weekly bridge, domino tournaments, and book clubs. For decades, she opened her home to AFS and Rotary exchange students and business people from Africa, the Philippines, the Middle East, and Europe. Margie is survived by her children Leslie, Doug (Mary Elizabeth 'Duffy' Carolan), Dana (William 'Rob' Rose), and Merrilyn 'Lyn' (Tim Healey); five grandchildren Dixon, Hank and Audrey Hoffelt, Arden and Hadley Rose; brother-in-law Richard Hoffelt (Eleanor); sister-in-law Jean Hyde; nieces and nephews Richard Hyde (Kristine), Thomas Hyde (Judy), Steven Hyde (Claire), Michele Bestudik (Paul), Corinne Miller (Lonny), Mitchell Hoffelt (Kim), Steven Hoffelt (Lori); grand-nieces and grandnephews Jeremy Hyde, Hilary Chason (Jon), Christian Hyde, Julie Kavanaugh, Amy Hyde, Katie Schrumpf (Mark), Joseph Pounds, Sam Hyde (Becca), Trent Moore (Liz), Lisa Gurney (Justin), Heather Walton (Chris), James Hoffelt, Jennifer Mao (Vat), Alysia Bentley (Jordan), Nicole Wallace (Jeff), Bradley Hoffelt, Brittany Hoffelt, Michael Hoffelt; and much-loved great-grand-nieces and -nephews. A celebration of her life will be held at Campus Commons Clubhouse, 650 Commons Drive, Sacramento on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, send a donation to the Crisis Nursery operated by Sacramento Children's Home or your favorite educational institution.

Margery (Margie) Hyde Hoffelt passed away peacefully at home on September 29, surrounded by her children. At 85 years old, she joined her childhood sweetheart and husband of 63 years, Merrill (Duke) Hoffelt, who passed away last Fall. Margie was a loving and loyal friend: vibrant, outgoing, independent, thoughtful, confident in her convictions, and a joyous light who brought people together. Margie was a follower of current events and a student of history; loved reading, jazz and piano music, playing bridge and games, traveling the world, visiting museums, discussing the world, and above all else, spending time with friends and family. Margie and Duke instilled in their children an eagerness for knowledge and adventure. Fourth-generation in Sacramento, Margie and her two brothers grew up on Santa Ynez Way with their parents Howard Septa Hyde and Margaret Feil (from Tremont and Florin). Margie studied for her B.A. at UC Berkeley, where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. After university, she taught second grade in San Francisco to support Duke's continued studies at Golden Gate University. After Duke's graduation, they moved back to Sacramento, where Margie taught first grade at what are now called Babcock and Sierra Elementary Schools; and lived near their siblings Howard (Eileen) Hyde, Wallace (Maxine/Jean) Hyde, and Richard (Eleanor) Hoffelt. Margie's commitment to teaching was sparked by a marvelous time in kindergarten at Theodore Judah Elementary School. Margie was inspired to teach by memories of her first grade teacher, whose philosophy was "when a child is ready to read, she will pick up a book and read it cover to cover...until that glorious day, the child may enjoy herself with her crayon box." And as predicted, Margie, after spending that first year creatively coloring, became an avid reader. At Kit Carson Junior High School, she discovered piano, orchestra, baseball, creative writing and Frank Sinatra ballroom dancing. At Sacramento High, she was involved in social clubs; joined yearbook; and discovered inspiring teachers, the evils of smoking, and most exciting of all, a handsome Dragons halfback (Duke). At Sacramento City College, Margie explored majors in English, Spanish, and anthropology. She transferred to UC Berkeley as a Spanish major in hopes of becoming an interpreter but ultimately majored in Psychology with a minor in English Literature. While still at UC Berkeley, Margie and Duke became formally engaged, then followed her family tradition and eloped to Reno. In her youth, Margie worked at McKinley Park's Clunie Pool as a towel girl and swim coach, Levinson's Bookstore, the CA Franchise Tax Board, and Joseph Magnin. Margie dedicated much of her life to volunteer work, starting with Mercy Hospital Auxiliary. Active in community service, she participated in 20/30, Los Amigos, Camp Fire Girls, Eaglet Theatre, Junior Museum, PTA, Tremont Mite Society, Foothill-Highland Rotary and the Sutter Club with Duke, and served as President of the Board of Directors of the Sacramento Children's Home. Margie enjoyed multiple weekly bridge, domino tournaments, and book clubs. For decades, she opened her home to AFS and Rotary exchange students and business people from Africa, the Philippines, the Middle East, and Europe. Margie is survived by her children Leslie, Doug (Mary Elizabeth 'Duffy' Carolan), Dana (William 'Rob' Rose), and Merrilyn 'Lyn' (Tim Healey); five grandchildren Dixon, Hank and Audrey Hoffelt, Arden and Hadley Rose; brother-in-law Richard Hoffelt (Eleanor); sister-in-law Jean Hyde; nieces and nephews Richard Hyde (Kristine), Thomas Hyde (Judy), Steven Hyde (Claire), Michele Bestudik (Paul), Corinne Miller (Lonny), Mitchell Hoffelt (Kim), Steven Hoffelt (Lori); grand-nieces and grandnephews Jeremy Hyde, Hilary Chason (Jon), Christian Hyde, Julie Kavanaugh, Amy Hyde, Katie Schrumpf (Mark), Joseph Pounds, Sam Hyde (Becca), Trent Moore (Liz), Lisa Gurney (Justin), Heather Walton (Chris), James Hoffelt, Jennifer Mao (Vat), Alysia Bentley (Jordan), Nicole Wallace (Jeff), Bradley Hoffelt, Brittany Hoffelt, Michael Hoffelt; and much-loved great-grand-nieces and -nephews. A celebration of her life will be held at Campus Commons Clubhouse, 650 Commons Drive, Sacramento on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, send a donation to the Crisis Nursery operated by Sacramento Children's Home or your favorite educational institution. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close