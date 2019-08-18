Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margery L. Bird. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margery L. Bird, 90, died July 27, 2019 at Balfour Cherrywood Village in Louisville, CO The funeral and burial service will be held at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery in Mandan, ND on August 23, 2019 at 10:00 am. Marge was born September 6, 1928 in Coteau, ND to Thomas and Ruby (Hoglund) Sorlie. She was raised in Coteau and attended nursing school at Minot State Teachers College in Minot, ND. Margery married Ronald Bird of Flaxton, ND on October 15, 1952. Margery worked as a pediatrics nurse at Trinity Hospital in Minot, ND and at Mather Air Force Base Hospital in Sacramento, CA until the birth of her first son. Ron had a 27 year career as an Air Force pilot and Marge and Ron lived in a number of places, including Sacramento, CA, Winter Haven, FL, Lubbock, TX, Dover, DE, Oklahoma City, OK, Durham, NH, Phoenix, AZ, Syracuse NY, and Honolulu, HI. After the Air Force they retired in Fair Oaks, CA. Marge and Ron had three sons, Steven of Woodside, CA, John of Nolensville, TN, and David of Westminster, CO. Marge was busy raising three boys and also liked cooking and interior decorating. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Marge will be missed by all of those who knew her. Blessed to have shared in her life are her brother Donald of West Bend, WI, her three sons, and her six grand-children, Tommy, Robbie, Jessica, Kathleen, Elizabeth, and James. Marge was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Margery L. Bird, 90, died July 27, 2019 at Balfour Cherrywood Village in Louisville, CO The funeral and burial service will be held at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery in Mandan, ND on August 23, 2019 at 10:00 am. Marge was born September 6, 1928 in Coteau, ND to Thomas and Ruby (Hoglund) Sorlie. She was raised in Coteau and attended nursing school at Minot State Teachers College in Minot, ND. Margery married Ronald Bird of Flaxton, ND on October 15, 1952. Margery worked as a pediatrics nurse at Trinity Hospital in Minot, ND and at Mather Air Force Base Hospital in Sacramento, CA until the birth of her first son. Ron had a 27 year career as an Air Force pilot and Marge and Ron lived in a number of places, including Sacramento, CA, Winter Haven, FL, Lubbock, TX, Dover, DE, Oklahoma City, OK, Durham, NH, Phoenix, AZ, Syracuse NY, and Honolulu, HI. After the Air Force they retired in Fair Oaks, CA. Marge and Ron had three sons, Steven of Woodside, CA, John of Nolensville, TN, and David of Westminster, CO. Marge was busy raising three boys and also liked cooking and interior decorating. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Marge will be missed by all of those who knew her. Blessed to have shared in her life are her brother Donald of West Bend, WI, her three sons, and her six grand-children, Tommy, Robbie, Jessica, Kathleen, Elizabeth, and James. Marge was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close